Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $98.96 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 905,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,301 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $98,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BAH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.56.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

NYSE:BAH traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.96. The stock had a trading volume of 379,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,095. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $87.99 and a twelve month high of $148.07. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 65.31%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.81%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

