Bankers (LON:BNKR) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $102.25

Bankers (LON:BNKR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 102.25 ($1.29) and traded as high as GBX 106.40 ($1.34). Bankers shares last traded at GBX 106 ($1.34), with a volume of 2,604,949 shares changing hands.
Bankers Trading Up 0.6 %
The firm has a market cap of £1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,120.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 102.37 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 99.06. The company has a quick ratio of 8.27, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37.
Bankers Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.66 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.
Bankers Company Profile
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
