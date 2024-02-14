Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Update

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 795,600 shares, a decline of 22.8% from the January 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 505,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Barings BDC Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Barings BDC stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.84. The stock had a trading volume of 341,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,146. Barings BDC has a 1 year low of $6.96 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $941.64 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Barings BDC from $8.50 to $8.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Trading of Barings BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Barings BDC by 3,008.0% in the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 3,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Barings BDC during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barings BDC during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 49.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Barings BDC

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

