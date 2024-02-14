BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK) Short Interest Update

BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the January 15th total of 16,230,000 shares. Currently, 17.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.1 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $1.50 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of BARK in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of BARK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of BARK in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1.34 price target for the company.

BARK stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.16. 629,068 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,284,396. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.06. The firm has a market cap of $205.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 1.46. BARK has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of BARK by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 228,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 65,115 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in BARK by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 31,120 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in BARK during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BARK by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BARK in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

