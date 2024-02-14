Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78.
In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,773.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,447.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
