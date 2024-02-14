Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.23. Beyond Air has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.78.

In related news, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,447.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Carey purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,374,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,894,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi acquired 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $126,773.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,504,447.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 19.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Beyond Air by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 16,968 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Beyond Air by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 923,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,166,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Beyond Air during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 80,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 8,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Beyond Air by 123.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 152,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 83,998 shares during the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

