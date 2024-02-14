Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.43) EPS.

Beyond Air Trading Down 17.7 %

Shares of Beyond Air stock opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. Beyond Air has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Carey purchased 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,104.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,894,104.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi bought 77,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,504,447.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beyond Air

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Beyond Air by 497.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,168 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Beyond Air by 259.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 368,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 265,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Beyond Air by 93.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 501,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 241,688 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Beyond Air by 202.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 167,458 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Beyond Air by 1,353.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 132,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 143,515 shares during the period. 30.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.

