Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $0.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.43) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $1.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.23. Beyond Air has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $7.16.
In related news, Director Robert Carey bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.64 per share, with a total value of $1,968,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,374,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,894,104.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Beyond Air news, Director Robert Carey purchased 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,374,454 shares in the company, valued at $3,894,104.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Lisi purchased 77,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $126,773.25. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,536,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,447.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Beyond Air from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th.
Beyond Air, Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company engages in the development of LungFit platform, a nitric oxide generator and delivery system. It offers LungFit PH for the treatment of persistent pulmonary hypertension of the newborn.
