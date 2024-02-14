BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF) Trading Down 7.5%

BICO Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLLKF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$5.04 and last traded at C$5.04. 566 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 1,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.45.

BICO Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.25.

BICO Group AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BICO Group AB (publ) operates as a bioconvergence company in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bioprinting, Biosciences, and Bioautomation. The Bioautomation segment offers products in precision dispensing, sample preparation, multiplex analysis and assay miniaturization, and diagnostic and medical device manufacturing for life science and diagnostic industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BICO Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.