Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Price Target Cut to $325.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $350.00 to $325.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 46.36% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Sunday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.12.

Shares of Biogen stock traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $222.06. 1,117,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,569. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.68. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.56 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Biogen will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total transaction of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,081,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,264,481 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,208,760,000 after acquiring an additional 251,915 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,065,994 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,006,698,000 after acquiring an additional 79,773 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,720,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,468,356,000 after buying an additional 183,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,208,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,518,196,000 after buying an additional 197,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Biogen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,374,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,381,251,000 after buying an additional 27,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

