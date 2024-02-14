Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) traded up 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.09 and last traded at $50.70. 606,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 894,191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIRK. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.51.

Get Birkenstock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Birkenstock

Birkenstock Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $407.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Birkenstock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Birkenstock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. Connable Office Inc. purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 4th quarter worth $233,000.

Birkenstock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Birkenstock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birkenstock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.