Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Reaches One Day Volume of $38,776.02

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $16.09 million and approximately $38,776.02 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0863 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.93 or 0.00111109 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00032015 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00019742 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006990 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000103 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

