Bitcoin Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $39.91 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,026.50 billion and $39.91 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 17.4% against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $52,297.40 on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $281.58 or 0.00538547 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.36 or 0.00157519 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00018955 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000261 BTC.
About Bitcoin
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,628,050 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.