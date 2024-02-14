BitShares Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (BTS)

BitShares (BTS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. BitShares has a market cap of $10.88 million and approximately $158,833.48 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitShares coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 4.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001334 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001185 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000818 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,060,000 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

