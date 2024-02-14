Bittensor (TAO) Price Reaches $623.54 on Exchanges

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Bittensor token can now be bought for about $623.54 or 0.01190581 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bittensor has traded 41.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bittensor has a total market capitalization of $3.90 billion and approximately $30.39 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000634 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Bittensor

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,247,016 tokens. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @bittensor_.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,241,846. The last known price of Bittensor is 584.174987 USD and is up 8.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $26,586,912.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

