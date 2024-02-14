BitTorrent-New Market Capitalization Hits $955.68 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. BitTorrent-New has a market cap of $955.68 million and $35.70 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 26.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitTorrent-New Profile

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

