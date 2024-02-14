BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Price Target Cut to $3.50

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by research analysts at CIBC from $4.25 to $3.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on BB. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on BlackBerry from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities lowered their price objective on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.08.

BlackBerry Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of BB traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,617,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,451,656. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $175.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 68.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at BlackBerry

In other BlackBerry news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total value of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,374.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 29,862 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.25, for a total transaction of $97,051.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,374.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steve Rai sold 12,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $45,016.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,922 shares of company stock worth $329,212. 1.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackBerry by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 33,801,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,657,000 after buying an additional 13,925,510 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BlackBerry by 191.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 927,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 608,460 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in BlackBerry by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 523,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 385,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackBerry by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.66% of the company’s stock.

About BlackBerry

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Featured Stories

