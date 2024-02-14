BlackBerry (TSE:BB) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

BlackBerry (TSE:BB – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:BBRY) had its price objective cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$4.25 to C$3.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 14.25% from the company’s previous close.

BB has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

BlackBerry stock traded up C$0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 818,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,017. BlackBerry has a 12 month low of C$3.50 and a 12 month high of C$7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.10.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

