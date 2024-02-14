BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a drop of 57.0% from the January 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 182,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOE. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the second quarter valued at $3,528,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 93.7% during the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 335,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after buying an additional 162,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 30.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 640,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 148,285 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 51.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 432,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 146,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,510,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100,341 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of BOE traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 128,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,170. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.77. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $10.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.