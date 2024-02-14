Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Price Performance

BTT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 94,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $22.13.

Insider Transactions at Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $347,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 20.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust in the third quarter worth about $292,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 61.5% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 531,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,325,000 after acquiring an additional 202,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 285,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period.

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

