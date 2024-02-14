Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Short Interest Update

Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 136,600 shares, a growth of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 99,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 214,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
BTT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.07. 94,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,712. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.39. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $18.90 and a 52-week high of $22.13.
In related news, Portfolio Manager Christian Romaglino sold 1,519 shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.12, for a total transaction of $32,081.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
