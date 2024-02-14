BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,100 shares, a growth of 224.1% from the January 15th total of 49,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:MHD traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.92. 82,526 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,694. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $12.20.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
