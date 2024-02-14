BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

MYD stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 599,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,106. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund

About BlackRock MuniYield Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,521,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 94,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPO LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. RPO LLC now owns 220,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 69,734 shares during the last quarter. 29.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

