BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,500 shares, an increase of 170.2% from the January 15th total of 30,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
MYD stock traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $10.98. 599,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,106. BlackRock MuniYield Fund has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $11.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.07.
BlackRock MuniYield Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a yield of 6.01%.
Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Fund
About BlackRock MuniYield Fund
BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.
Read More
