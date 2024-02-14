BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE:BST traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,095. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 3,277.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 487,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,040,000 after purchasing an additional 472,925 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 31.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 330,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,366,000 after buying an additional 79,479 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 24.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,033,000 after acquiring an additional 68,837 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 496,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,296,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

