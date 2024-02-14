BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, an increase of 54.9% from the January 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 106,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE:BST traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 78,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,095. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 1-year low of $29.62 and a 1-year high of $37.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.39.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.
