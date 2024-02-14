BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.46

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $50.46 and last traded at $50.45, with a volume of 447638 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,080.3% in the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 72,012 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 1,214.2% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 72,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,583,000 after buying an additional 66,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 24,923.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 53,088 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 4,732,100.0% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after buying an additional 47,321 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 127,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after purchasing an additional 43,102 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Short Duration Bond ETF

The iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund aims to maximize income and preserve capital using very short maturity, USD-denominated global fixed income securities in an actively-managed fund. NEAR was launched on Sep 25, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

