Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Bought by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Booking by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total transaction of $3,494,470.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,657,571.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,234.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 1,000 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,494.47, for a total value of $3,494,470.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,657,571.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,837 shares of company stock valued at $6,430,991 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $20.88 on Wednesday, reaching $3,726.73. 97,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,327. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3,516.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,215.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.41. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,382.54 and a fifty-two week high of $3,844.76.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Booking from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2,402.00 to $3,459.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price target on Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. DA Davidson upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,582.54.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

