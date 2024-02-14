Bragg Gaming Group (OTCMKTS:BRGGD) Shares Down 2.2%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRGGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 2.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.29 and last traded at $11.91. 106,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 58,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.18.
Bragg Gaming Group Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.91.
Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile
Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides business-to-business online gaming solutions worldwide. It offers turnkey solution for retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform, as well as casino content aggregator, sportsbook, lottery, marketing, and operational services. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bragg Gaming Group
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Bragg Gaming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bragg Gaming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.