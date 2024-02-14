Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $12.59 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,804 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,463 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $12,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHF stock traded up $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $36.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,326,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,798. The company has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.29 and a 1 year high of $37.14.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.