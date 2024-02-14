Broadleaf Partners LLC Has $7.16 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Broadleaf Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,104 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the period. United Rentals comprises 2.4% of Broadleaf Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Broadleaf Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $7,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,471 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the third quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in United Rentals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Trust Co boosted its position in United Rentals by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 752 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on URI shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $322.00 to $559.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp downgraded United Rentals from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United Rentals from $630.00 to $710.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on United Rentals from $510.00 to $718.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on United Rentals from $490.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $542.31.

United Rentals Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE URI traded up $18.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $655.09. 287,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 670,070. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.75. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $325.15 and a 52-week high of $673.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $497.62.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $11.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.85 by $0.41. United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.80% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 42.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. United Rentals’s payout ratio is currently 18.44%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

Featured Articles

