Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Short Interest Update

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,320,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the January 15th total of 1,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $226.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.17.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.91 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $196.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,664. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $200.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.61. Broadridge Financial Solutions has a 12 month low of $133.97 and a 12 month high of $210.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 22,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $4,521,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 2,722 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $544,427.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 58,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,766,788.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,246 shares of company stock valued at $8,211,616 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,043,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,766,000 after buying an additional 2,048,184 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,700.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,542,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,194,000 after buying an additional 1,456,847 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,230,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,219,000 after buying an additional 1,025,907 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,712,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $614,559,000 after buying an additional 943,718 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

