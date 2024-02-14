Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) Sets New 52-Week High at $6.16

Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 448676 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.79.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BKD shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.95 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74.

In other Brookdale Senior Living news, Director Marcus E. Bromley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.38, for a total transaction of $53,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,158.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $80,451. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKD. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Brookdale Senior Living by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,849 shares during the last quarter.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

