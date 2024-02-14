Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,006. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.

Get Brookfield Property Partners alerts:

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.