Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPN – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the January 15th total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Brookfield Property Partners Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BPYPN traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.64. 5,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,006. Brookfield Property Partners has a 12 month low of $9.73 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.00.
Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile
