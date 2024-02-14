Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 (NASDAQ:CCTSU) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Get Free Report) traded up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $11.00. 1,291 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTSU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

