Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.87-$5.97 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of CDNS traded up $5.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $299.99. 713,956 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,591,851. The firm has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.05, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. Cadence Design Systems has a 12-month low of $189.30 and a 12-month high of $315.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $278.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $289.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock valued at $19,409,553. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 15,838 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $407,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

