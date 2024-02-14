Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 25.46%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.87-$5.97 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Price Performance

CDNS stock traded up $4.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.77. The company had a trading volume of 690,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,935. Cadence Design Systems has a fifty-two week low of $189.30 and a fifty-two week high of $315.70. The company has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $278.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.46, for a total value of $9,988,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,361,611.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.42, for a total value of $449,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,924,053.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Design Systems

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,541,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $1,160,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,030.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,780 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,231 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CDNS

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.