Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Posts Earnings Results

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The company’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Cadence Design Systems updated its Q1 guidance to $1.10-$1.14 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $5.87-$5.97 EPS.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Up 1.9 %

Cadence Design Systems stock traded up $5.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $299.89. The company had a trading volume of 649,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,589,076. Cadence Design Systems has a 1 year low of $189.30 and a 1 year high of $315.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Karna Nisewaner sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.85, for a total transaction of $190,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,609 shares in the company, valued at $5,350,315.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 70,178 shares of company stock worth $19,409,553. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cadence Design Systems

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 322.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth $39,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth $81,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

