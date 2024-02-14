Camden Asset Management L P CA Reduces Stock Holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

Camden Asset Management L P CA lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 78.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 261,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 925,000 shares during the quarter. Camden Asset Management L P CA owned 0.60% of Progress Software worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRGS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Progress Software by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,761 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Progress Software by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PRGS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.02. 52,979 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 375,502. Progress Software Co. has a 12-month low of $49.02 and a 12-month high of $62.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.24, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.98.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The software maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $177.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.12 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progress Software Co. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is presently 44.87%.

Insider Transactions at Progress Software

In other news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total transaction of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 3,168 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $181,843.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,785.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.12, for a total value of $39,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,657.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,633,153. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Profile

(Free Report)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.