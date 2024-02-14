Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.79

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.79 and traded as high as $18.85. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $18.45, with a volume of 101,073 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CPLP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Capital Product Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Capital Product Partners from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th.

Capital Product Partners Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $369.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.00 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The shipping company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.04). Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 13.09% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $92.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.32 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. Capital Product Partners’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 597.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 277,121 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after buying an additional 237,362 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Capital Product Partners by 4.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 16.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 68,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 9,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 38.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company's vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and dry bulk cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters.

