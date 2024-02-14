Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Short Interest Update

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,960,000 shares, a drop of 14.7% from the January 15th total of 104,350,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCL shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

Carnival Co. & stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $15.27. 25,865,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,196,750. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.26 and its 200 day moving average is $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.08 and a beta of 2.57. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $19.74.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.06. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 34,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $580,041.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 335,976 shares in the company, valued at $5,728,390.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCL. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 18,745 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 671,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 311,100 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 46,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,670 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 374,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,937,000 after acquiring an additional 222,500 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 313.0% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 104,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 78,945 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

