Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Short Interest Update

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,910,000 shares, a decline of 13.9% from the January 15th total of 9,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

CAT traded up $3.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $316.71. 1,884,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.15. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $204.04 and a 1-year high of $334.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $292.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.86 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 21.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total value of $3,101,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,774,001.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock worth $13,000,471. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Caterpillar from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $274.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $288.61.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

