CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $41.89 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $41.89 million and approximately $2.52 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CEEK VR has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00004175 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00015126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52,207.56 or 0.99972127 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00013482 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.22 or 0.00172768 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00009059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000051 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05036632 USD and is down -2.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 111 active market(s) with $1,946,379.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

