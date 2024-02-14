Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Announces Earnings Results

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $16.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.79 million. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.99) earnings per share.

Cemtrex Stock Down 18.2 %

Cemtrex stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Cemtrex has a 1 year low of $2.91 and a 1 year high of $11.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.58 and a 200-day moving average of $4.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Cemtrex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate segments. The company offers browser-based video monitoring and analytics-based recognition systems, cameras, servers, and access control systems for security and surveillance in industrial and commercial facilities, federal prisons, hospitals, universities, schools, and federal and state government offices; and provides critical security and video surveillance solutions utilizing artificial intelligence based data algorithms.

