Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Trading Up 6.8%

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.84. 108,968 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 255,899 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.53.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Centerra Gold from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.78.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.59 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGAU. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

