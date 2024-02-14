Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY) Plans Dividend of $2.25

Central Bancompany, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBCY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of 2.25 per share on Friday, March 1st. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd.
Central Bancompany Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBCY remained flat at $705.00 during trading on Wednesday. Central Bancompany has a 1 year low of $650.00 and a 1 year high of $792.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $704.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $704.27.
Central Bancompany Company Profile
