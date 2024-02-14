Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) Short Interest Down 27.5% in January

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 662,100 shares, a decline of 27.5% from the January 15th total of 912,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 364,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Puerto

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 1,441.0% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Central Puerto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Central Puerto Price Performance

Central Puerto stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.59. 198,516 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,514. Central Puerto has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $9.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.40.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Central Puerto ( NYSE:CEPU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Puerto will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.0662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

