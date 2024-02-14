CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON) Hits New 12-Month High at $47.29

CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $47.29 and last traded at $46.03, with a volume of 94650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company.

CG Oncology Price Performance

Insider Transactions at CG Oncology

CG Oncology Company Profile

In other CG Oncology news, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,600,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Corleen M. Roche purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $38,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Decheng Capital Global Life Sc purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $7,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,600,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 666,472 shares of company stock valued at $12,662,968 over the last 90 days.

CG Oncology is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing a potential backbone bladder-sparing therapeutic for patients afflicted with bladder cancer. CG Oncology is based in IRVINE, Calif.

