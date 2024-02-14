Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.13

Champion Iron Limited (TSE:CIA – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.13 and traded as high as C$7.20. Champion Iron shares last traded at C$7.12, with a volume of 97,708 shares traded.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on CIA. Scotiabank cut Champion Iron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, January 15th. B. Riley upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.
Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in Canada. Its flagship projects include the Bloom Lake Mine located in south end of the Labrador; the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in Quebec; and the Kamistiatusset project located in the Labrador.
