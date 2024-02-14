Charles P. Hadeed Sells 700 Shares of Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) Stock

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS – Get Free Report) Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $79,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,562,614. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Transcat Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ TRNS traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $107.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. Transcat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.89 and a fifty-two week high of $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $949.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.51 and its 200 day moving average is $99.23.

Institutional Trading of Transcat

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 701,099 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,651,000 after acquiring an additional 82,458 shares in the last quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Broadcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,732,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 184.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,687 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 54,314 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Transcat during the third quarter worth about $5,221,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transcat by 13.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 425,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,828 shares during the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TRNS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Transcat from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Transcat in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Transcat from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

