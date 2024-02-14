Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 10.900-11.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 10.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.2 billion. Charles River Laboratories International also updated its FY24 guidance to $10.90-11.40 EPS.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CRL traded up $19.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $239.64. 790,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,355. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $220.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.21. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.38. Charles River Laboratories International has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $257.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Citigroup upped their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $233.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $187.82 per share, with a total value of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

