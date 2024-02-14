Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 493,800 shares, a drop of 19.9% from the January 15th total of 616,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 222,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,471,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,357,000 after purchasing an additional 874,031 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,892,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,160,000 after purchasing an additional 186,288 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,353,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,242,000 after purchasing an additional 23,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,453,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,903,000 after purchasing an additional 54,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,799,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,286,000 after purchasing an additional 118,637 shares in the last quarter. 92.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th.

CLDT stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,782. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $13.65. The stock has a market cap of $502.77 million, a PE ratio of 257.31 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Chatham Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 700.18%.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

