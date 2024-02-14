Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service (NASDAQ:CTNT) Shares Up 1.2%

Shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc. (NASDAQ:CTNT – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.75 and last traded at $1.67. Approximately 6,192 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 11,614 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.65.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Stock Down 1.8 %
About Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service
Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the parallel-import vehicle dealership business in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Yuan Qiu Business Group LLC and changed its name to Cheetah Net Supply Chain Service Inc in March 2022.
