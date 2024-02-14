Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Short Interest Update

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 254,900 shares, a decline of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 411,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 322,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 258.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,626 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth about $59,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock remained flat at $3.51 during trading on Wednesday. 120,454 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,584. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $6.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.90 and a 200 day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.70 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.09%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is -30.00%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

